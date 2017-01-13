Rolling Stones: Coming To The Small Screen This Weekend And Next

January 13, 2017 10:46 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Cuba, keith richards, Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones will be on TV this weekend and next as their two recent tour documentaries premiere on the Starz network.

First up is Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip Across Latin America this Sunday night at 9 ET/PT. It documents the band’s outing there early last year.

Keith Richards on what he remembers most about performing in Latin America in early 2016:

“Incredible energy these people. The whole continent has such an enthusiasm and it’s hard to know where they’re all gonna channel it. But it’s very interesting.”

Next Sunday, January 22nd, at the same time, Starz will air Havana Moon, which examines their first-ever visit to Cuba.

