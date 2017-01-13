Sweaters Created With Your Dogs Hair [VIDEO]

January 13, 2017
By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

How much do you love your dog? Would you wear your dog? You can on Etsy, with creations by Jeannie Sanke, she makes sweaters out of dod hair. So don’t complain with you have to often pick-up or vacuum dog hair when it means materials for a personal sweater.

Sanke also creates cup holders, mittens and other items from dog hair. “People are always afraid that it’s going to smell like dog, and it doesn’t. Just the same way that a merino sweater doesn’t smell like a sheep and a cashmere sweater doesn’t smell like a goat.” So love your dog and wear it well. More here.

