Fun And Open Exchange At Work Gets Better Results

By: Beau Daniels

Work in a place where ideas are immediately blocked? Well check this out, “When employees are afforded opportunities to socialize with one another, higher-quality relationships are more likely to develop, which can open the door for the exchange of ideas.” That from the Journal of Vocational Behavior. Creative discussions being shut down represents an unhappy workplace and little real socializing in the workplace. Journal of Vocational Behavior author Michael J. Tews imply’s that fun in the office place creates growth and learning.

Also managers who force fun activities might get better results if they would stay clear, “Perhaps, sometimes the best support that management can give employees to encourage learning from experimentation and self-reflection is remaining in the background and allowing employees to be themselves.” So keeping a thumb on real individual behavior is a negative in the workplace. Managers should back off and let individuals feel an openness on ideas expression and not feel insecure that someone else might have a better plan or suggestion. More minds able to work without chains obviously gives better results. MY Mag offers more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter