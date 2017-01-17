Nightclub Only For The 40 And Over

January 17, 2017 9:54 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: 40up Nightclub, Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

Do you prefer partying without the so-called millennials? A night club for the 40 and over might be your desire, “The whole idea is that you can’t even get in unless you’re 40-plus. This is how you exercise your right to be over 40 and still party, without worrying about the millennials getting in the way.” 40up club owner Steve Clisby continues. “It’s all about the original music, the dance era and the fun that surrounded that time, but given a fresh, contemporary feel. This makes being older cool.”

The 40up nightclub features much of the music heard on 104.3 WOMC. The Detroit area has seen clubs supposedly created for the same age group but did not try to keep out millennials like Club 40up. If you really think about it, millennials are starting to get played out on the nightclub scene, and it was the older generation that originally launched those types of businesses back in the day with their love to dance and party. More about 40up from Mashable.

