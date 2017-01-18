Beer Yoga Is Gaining Popularity

January 18, 2017 10:28 PM By Beau Daniels
Beer Yoga

By: Beau Daniels

Yoga continues to grow in popularity, so much that strange variations are emerging. Now BeerYoga is the hot new exercise. “BeerYoga is fun but it’s no joke. We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.”

Taking off in Germany as BierYoga, it is now expanding to other country’s. Mashable mentions that it was actually first recognized at a festival in America. They say it’s all about “open mind and a love of beer.” Yoga is for freeing your mind, I assume alcohol gives it a boost. What’s next, reefer yoga? More here.

