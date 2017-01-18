Bob Seger Pens Tribute Song To The Late Glenn Frey

Bob Seger has written a song to honor his late friend Glenn Frey to mark the one-year anniversary of his death on January 18th. It’s simply called “Glenn Song.”

Seger tells Rolling Stone, “There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.” Seger grew up with Frey in the Detroit suburbs, and Frey referred to him as his mentor.

Frey died at Columbia University Medical Center in New York due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. He was 67 and left behind a wife and three children.