Christina is First Punta Cana Winner: Are YOU Next?

January 18, 2017 7:57 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Punta Cana, Riu Bambu. Dominican Republic, win a trip

Congratulations to Christina A. who is traveling from Royal Oak to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for a six-night stay at the Hotel Riu Bambu.

You could be the winner of our next trip! Listen for the Password to Paradise every morning at 7:30 a.m. with Bobby & Stacey. Then listen throughout the day and be Caller 10 as we ask for the Password and qualify you for this amazing vacation for two from Apple Vacations, America’s Favorite Vacation Company.

Christina is First Punta Cana Winner: Are YOU Next? Christina is First Punta Cana Winner: Are YOU Next?

Click HERE for more information and all the rules.

 

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Show at DTEThe run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live