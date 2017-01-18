New Must-Have George Harrison Vinyl Coming Out in February

By: Steve Kostan

Just when you thought The BEATLES hadn’t snagged enough of our money over the decades, along comes this little “Something”. GEORGE HARRISON would have turned 74 on Feb 24th. His birthday is the date of the release of 2 pretty cool items.

First off, “The Vinyl Collection” is a box set of his solo albums from 1968-2002. They’re all remastered from the original tapes. Remember recording techniques have come a long way from the mid 1990’s, this should sound great. “Live in Japan” from 92 with a little help from CLAPTON is also included. There’s also a picture disc 12” with “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You’.

Part 2 is the release of the book. “I Me Mine”. This book picks up around 1980 where the original book left off and now reportedly covers over 630 pages “told in his words and through 141 songs with hand written lyric sheets faithfully reproduced in full color.” Of course, there are new photographs too.

Part 2 1/2- I found this article on Ultimate Classic Rock, which sent me to georgeharrison.com. There I found one more item, bye bye $$$. Friends welcome the “George Harrison Essential III Turntable.” It actually looks pretty cool and they’re only making a limited run of 2500. “Well I DO need a new turntable anyways…and look at it! “