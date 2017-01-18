New Must-Have George Harrison Vinyl Coming Out in February

January 18, 2017 8:54 AM

By: Steve Kostan 

Just when you thought The BEATLES hadn’t snagged enough of our money over the decades, along comes this little “Something”. GEORGE HARRISON would have turned 74 on Feb 24th. His birthday is the date of the release of 2 pretty cool items.

First off, “The Vinyl Collection” is a box set of his solo albums from 1968-2002. They’re all remastered from the original tapes. Remember recording techniques have come a long way from the mid 1990’s, this should sound great. “Live in Japan” from 92 with a little help from CLAPTON is also included. There’s also a picture disc 12” with “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You’.

Part 2 is the release of the book. “I Me Mine”. This book picks up around 1980 where the original book left off and now reportedly covers over 630 pages “told in his words and through 141 songs with hand written lyric sheets faithfully reproduced in full color.” Of course, there are new photographs too.

Part 2 1/2- I found this article on Ultimate Classic Rock, which sent me to georgeharrison.com. There I found one more item, bye bye $$$. Friends welcome the “George Harrison Essential III Turntable.” It actually looks pretty cool and they’re only making a limited run of 2500. “Well I DO need a new turntable anyways…and look at it! “

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
WOMC Great Office Challenge with Gleaners!Looking to support a great cause in your workplace? Sign up for WOMC's Great Office Challenge, helping raise funds for Gleaners Food Bank!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live