Ranking Of The Top Restaurant Chains [VOTE]

By: Beau Daniels

Ranker posted an interesting list of America’s Best Restaurant Chains. Tops is Chick-fil-A. One of my favorites, Tim Horton’s is lower on the list probably because it’s not totally national, but is getting the most re-rankings with people pushing it higher as the votes continue.

Wendy’s and Subway are no surprise in the top ten, but Five Guys not being around as long is IMO. Seeing the Summer lines at Dairy Queen is an indication why it landed at number 6, but many don’t think of it as anything more that a desert stop, but I will tell you the burgers are great at those locations that offer the expanded menu. Rankings could change, vote here.

