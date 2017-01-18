Shop, Save Big, And Support Local Detroit Fashion

January 18, 2017 6:38 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: designer clothes, Detroit Garment Group, Neiman Marcus, Sale, Shopping

Neiman Marcus Troy has been chosen as one of seven NM stores in the country for a special consolidation sale January 20-24. Shoppers will not only receive up to 70% off the original price of merchandise, but also be able to buy (and try on!) designer brands that normally aren’t available at this location, including Victoria Beckham, Fendi, and Lanvin.

Neiman Marcus and Detroit Garment Group have teamed up to host a special preview event from 5 to 9 PM on Thursday, January 19, complete with cocktails and craft beer for guests (and a scotch bar on the men’s floor!), who have the first chance to view and shop the special sale merchandise. Neiman Marcus will donate 10% of the evening’s sales to Detroit Garment Group, so don’t forget to grab a DGG Shopping Card from the DGG Board of Directors or volunteers when you arrive.

Please RSVP to Public Relations at 248.816.3409 or rsvptroy@neimanmarcus.com.

 

 

 

