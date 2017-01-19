Bounce Around and Help Teens With Severe Medical Conditions

January 19, 2017 7:02 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Southfield teen heart transplant, trampoline, Trevor Sullivan, Wish Upon A Teen

Do you remember our friend Trevor Sullivan, the Southfield teen who waited nine months for a heart transplant? Wish Upon A Teen sent a team to redo his hospital room while he had to live there for months and he’s wanted to give back to them ever since. So he got together with his friends from AirTime Trampoline & Game Park in Troy and they are holding a special fundraiser 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, to support the nonprofit organization, based in Birmingham, that is dedicated to helping teenagers who are facing the toughest of times.

Tickets are $15 for two hours of play time and may be purchased in advance.  All jumpers must have a signed waiver form to participate. Waivers can be filled out online at www.AirTimeTrampoline.com.  Air Time is located at 662 E. Big Beaver in Troy.

 Wish Upon a Teen is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing resources, time and opportunities to teenagers with severe life-limiting medical conditions. Through creative, social and educational opportunities, its goal is to normalize the patient’s environment and rebuild their self-esteem as they transition to adulthood. Learn more at www.wishuponateen.org.
