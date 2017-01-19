Drinking Beer Helps Charities

By: Beau Daniels

This is really cool. Many bars and restaurants in Michigan have started a charity initiative where drinking beer gives benefit to those in need. Originally started as the Feelgood Tap at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown, Stephen Roginson started giving money raised from drinking the selected tap to Multiple Sclerosis Society because of a family member having MS, “Craft beer in general does a really good job of local neighborhood philanthropy, but it’s never really been organized in a deliberate collaborative way.”

Now many establishments are doing the same for other charity organizations including Slow’s BBQ, Atwater’s, Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery, Green Dot Stables, HopCat, and many more. What a great concept, spending money on something you enjoy consuming and helping someone else. The list of restaurants and bars participating in the Feelgood Tap are posted here.

