Kid Rock to Open Little Caesars Arena with Four Shows in September 2017

January 19, 2017 10:38 AM By Jon Corrigan

Jon Corrigan 

In a live press conference from Little Caesars Arena on Thursday morning, Kid Rock personally announced he’ll open the new downtown Detroit venue with four concerts this September.

The Detroit native will perform Sept. 12, 13, 15 and 16 at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will start at $20 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

