Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler After He’s Fat-Shamed Online

By: Jon Corrigan

Kristin Cavallari inadvertently caused her husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, to get fat-shamed online after posting a less-than-flattering picture on Instagram.

In the picture, from Cavallari’s surprise vacation in Mexico for her 30th birthday, Cutler appears to have gained weight, and her followers let it be known in the comments.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Realizing her error, Cavallari struck back with a much improved photo of Cutler, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury that brought an early and abrupt end to his NFL season.

“Since Jay looked like a 300-lb. lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one,” she wrote.