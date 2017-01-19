Passwords You Should Not Use

By: Beau Daniels

With all the cyber crime blowing up today, better passwords are important. Most of us pick passwords that are easy to remember, but those are the ones that get hacked.

Keeper Security researched over 10 million passwords and came up with a list of the most common. If you have a password on the list, you should probably change it. The problematic ones are short with easy numbers like 123123, 123321, and the same numbers. The most words used are “password”, “qwerty”, and even “google”. Check the list and see if your passwords are on the do not use list here.

