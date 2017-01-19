Will & Grace To Return For 10-Episode Run

January 19, 2017 8:00 AM By Stacey DuFord
Will & Grace, the sitcom that followed the stories of best friends Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) and their eccentric friends Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) debuted in 1998 and ended in 2006 is returning to NBC for a 10-episode run for the 2017-18 television season.

All four actors will be returning, as will series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. And television legend James Burrows, who directed every episode of the series’ original eight-season run, will also be back to direct and executive produce.

Source: Pulse of Radio

