Be a Hero for a Child in Need With the WOMC Radiothon for Gleaners

January 20, 2017 1:15 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

No child should ever go hungry.  But right here in southeast Michigan, one in five children face hunger.

These kids need a hero – and that’s where you come in!

Join 104.3 WOMC for our “Children’s Hunger Radiothon” benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank on Thursday, February 2, 2017.  We’ll be broadcasting live from Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.   Listen throughout the day for your opportunity to make a donation and become a Hunger Hero! We’ll be joined by special guests throughout the day who will help us share the great work that Gleaners does for our communities.  Our goal is to raise money to help fund the Gleaners Mobile Food Pantries that deliver food to schools in the Metro Detroit area.   Each school costs slightly over $10,000.  We hope to raise funds for as many schools as possible during the Children’s Hunger Radiothon.

104.3 WOMC’s Bobby Mitchell will also be at Kroger Marketplace in Royal Oak (12 Mile & Stevenson Highway) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with your chance to register to win some fantastic prizes including 1) A $500 Kroger Gift Card, or 2) Andre Drummond Autographed Jersey, or 3)  Andre Drummond Autographed Basketball!

Supporters will have a chance to win special prizes when making a pledge, including: tickets to Detroit sporting events, concerts, dining certificates and more. All Hunger Heroes (Those making a sustaining pledge of $20 or more for 12 months or a $240 pledge) during the Children’s Hunger Radiothon will be entered to win an exciting prize package include a Suite for an upcoming Pistons game, tickets, food and beverages and a Meet & Greet with Andre Drummond!!

Plus, all who pledge to make an annual commitment of $20/month will become a Hunger Hero and receive an official 2017 104.3 WOMC Children’s Hunger Radiothon Insulated Tote bag compliments of your Michigan Dairy Farm Families.

It’s your chance to be a Hunger Hero!

Blue ArrowCALL US TO DONATE: 1 (855) 315-FOOD (3663)
CLICK HERE TO BECOME A HUNGER HERO ONLINE

 

“I see hunger in my school every day,” says Lindsay Malcolm, a teacher at Abbott Middle School in West Bloomfield. “Having Gleaners in our school means kids can get healthy food when they need it. It really makes a difference for them.”

“Some kids will hide their Gleaners classroom snack to take home because they’re afraid of not having food later that day. Kids will tell me ‘there’s no food in our house. My mom hasn’t gotten her check, she can’t go shopping.’” – School social worker Mary Reilly, Lincoln Elementary School in Warren

“If Gleaners’ mobile pantry wasn’t at my kids’ school, I don’t know how we’d always make it. I don’t know what bill I would be able to stop paying. We’re at our limits. We just have what we need.” Claudia Diaz, Lincoln Park parent

“Having the food help is very important. It shows our kids that there are people that care about them and want them to succeed.” – Norma Schropshire, Keppen Elementary school social worker

About Gleaners

Gleaners distributes over 45 million pounds of emergency food to more than 550 partner schools, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. Gleaners provides the equivalent of over 100,000  meals per day to people who otherwise cannot afford the food they need. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 93 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor.

Gleaners is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation is 100% tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

