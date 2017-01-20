Ever Wonder Who Actually Lives in ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion?

By: Jon Corrigan

Twice a year Marshall Haraden moves his family out of their home in Agoura Hills, California so a group of people can fight to win the heart of a complete stranger.

That’s right, the family of six vacate their 9,000-square-foot home – for 42 days at a time – for the filming of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Each time the show’s producers give the home a complete overhaul, including repainting rooms, then change it back after filming.

The video doesn’t say how much the family is compensated for lending their home to ABC, but lets hope they bleach everything before moving back in.