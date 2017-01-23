Gleaners Mobile Pantry Helps Kids Lead Happier, Healthier Lives

Most people take things for granted.

Like food will be there when the kids get home from school.

Like you can sleep safely through the night in a warm bed.

Like hunger pains won’t gnaw anyone in the family awake.

But there are people, plenty of people in metro Detroit, who can’t take those things for granted.

That’s where programs like Gleaners Mobile Pantry comes in.

The mobile pantry is a kitchen pantry on wheels, bringing food to families and individuals that fall outside the reach of other agencies in the area. A truckload of food is distributed in the parking lots at schools and other facilities through a farmer’s market-style distribution where hungry people can shop for the fresh, healthy food they need.

Fisher Magnet Upper and Lower academies in Detroit participates in the Gleaners Mobile Pantry, distributing healthy goods in the parking lot for parents to pick up. Jenny Cole, a Gleaners volunteer and school staffer is overwhelmed with happiness to see people come in hungry and leave with things to put in the kitchen cupboards.

“I’m all for feeding anybody hungry, but especially a kid,” Cole says. “It would be heartbreaking if the program didn’t exist.”

The mobile pantry is just one way in which Gleaners helps Michigan families live healthier, happier and more rewarding lives.

104.3 WOMC kicks off its annual Gleaners radiothon 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. And if you’re wondering whether to give and how much to offer, keep these statistics in mind:

One in five Michigan children struggles with hunger

Nearly 300,000 children rely on free or reduced-fee meals at school. On the weekends many of these kids go without.

Gleaners’ School-Based Mobile Pantry program reaches hungry children in high-need communities. Each distribution provides up to 150 households with 30-35 pounds of nutritious food, including frozen meat and fresh produce.

$1 = 6 meals for a hungry child thanks to the match from Kroger.

Hungry kids need food to thrive

Are you donating? Tweet us at #hungerhero and let us know what compelled you to give.

And thank you, from us, from Gleaners and from the children who will go to sleep tonight, tucked in tight with full bellies.