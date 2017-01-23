Gleaners Mobile Pantry Helps Kids Lead Happier, Healthier Lives

January 23, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Gleaners, Radiothon

Most people take things for granted.

Like food will be there when the kids get home from school.

Like you can sleep safely through the night in a warm bed.

Like hunger pains won’t gnaw anyone in the family awake.

But there are people, plenty of people in metro Detroit, who can’t take those things for granted.

That’s where programs like Gleaners Mobile Pantry comes in.

The mobile pantry is a kitchen pantry on wheels, bringing food to families and individuals that fall outside the reach of other agencies in the area. A truckload of food is distributed in the parking lots at schools and other facilities through a farmer’s market-style distribution where hungry people can shop for the fresh, healthy food they need.

Fisher Magnet Upper and Lower  academies in Detroit participates in the Gleaners Mobile Pantry, distributing healthy goods in the parking lot for parents to pick up. Jenny Cole, a Gleaners volunteer and school staffer is overwhelmed with happiness to see people come in hungry and leave with things to put in the kitchen cupboards.

“I’m all for feeding anybody hungry, but especially a kid,” Cole says. “It would be heartbreaking if the program didn’t exist.”

The mobile pantry is just one way in which Gleaners helps Michigan families live healthier, happier and more rewarding lives.

104.3 WOMC kicks off its annual Gleaners radiothon 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. And if you’re wondering whether to give and how much to offer, keep these statistics in mind:

  • One in five Michigan children struggles with hunger
  • Nearly 300,000 children rely on free or reduced-fee meals at school. On the weekends many of these kids go without.
  • Gleaners’ School-Based Mobile Pantry program reaches hungry children in high-need communities. Each distribution provides up to 150 households with 30-35 pounds of nutritious food, including frozen meat and fresh produce.
  • $1 = 6 meals for a hungry child thanks to the match from Kroger.
  • Hungry kids need food to thrive

Are you donating? Tweet us at #hungerhero and let us know what compelled you to give.

And thank you, from us, from Gleaners and from the children who will go to sleep tonight, tucked in tight with full bellies.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!
Bob Seger Releases Free Glenn Frey Tribute Song"I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn," Seger said.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live