Mott The Hoople: Bassist Overend Watts Dies

January 23, 2017 1:09 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Ian Hunter, Mick Ralphs, Mott The Hoople, Overend Watts

Mott the Hoople bassist Pete Overend Watts, known for his silver hair and thigh-high platform boots during the band’s heyday, died of throat cancer on Sunday. He was 69.

The band’s former frontman Ian Hunter tweeted, “Oh dear. My extremely eccentric, lovely mate…has left the building. Devastated.”

Watts used his unusual middle name rather than his first name in the band. Beginning in the mid-’60s, he played in various groups with guitarist Mick Ralphs before singer Ian Hunter joined their band Silence in 1969 and they became Mott the Hoople. He stayed with them through its later incarnations as Mott and finally British Lions, retiring from the stage when they broke up in 1979. He later did some record production, including an album for Finnish glam rockers Hanoi Rocks with Mott the Hoople’s drummer Dale Griffin. He also wrote a book, The Man Who Hated Walking, about his experiences backpacking across England. 

Watts came out of retirement to take part in five British Mott the Hoople reunion shows in 2009 and one in 2013.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live