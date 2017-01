By: Jon Corrigan

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the road together in 2017, and their eyes are set on Detroit.

The pair of superstars will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, August 1. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at noon.

