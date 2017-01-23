Soap Made With Holy Water

Scared of vampires? A company has created a soap to help repel evil, “Garlic & Holy Water Vampire Repelling Soap contains the same luxurious honey and goat milk ingredients as the standard fragrances, but is specially formulated to repel even the most aggressive vampires. A potent blend of garlic oil and Holy Water allows you to simply wash away the danger of vampire attacks.”

I would think people that don’t believe in vampires would still buy the soap so that they can wear Holy Water. The company is PoJo’s Pure Vermont Soaps and they say they use real holy water. Look here and judge for yourself.

