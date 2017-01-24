Are You Superstitious? You Could Be On TV!

January 24, 2017 7:11 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Superstitions, Superstitious, TV audition

Lionsgate TV is searching the metro Detroit area (while not walking under any ladders!) to find superstitious people to share their stories and rituals with comedian George Lopez for a new TV show.

They are looking for all kinds of people with all kinds of stories. So, if you knock on wood, avoid black cats, wear something lucky, put wedding cake under your pillow, never open an umbrella indoors, are constantly on the search for four-leaf clovers, never leave the house on Friday the 13th, or have your own routines that you just can’t live without they want to hear from you!

To apply or nominate someone email the following information to castmystory@gmail.com:

  • Name
  • Contact information
  • Occupation
  • A brief bio
  • An explanation of your superstitions
  • A current photo

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live