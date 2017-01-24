Are You Superstitious? You Could Be On TV!

Lionsgate TV is searching the metro Detroit area (while not walking under any ladders!) to find superstitious people to share their stories and rituals with comedian George Lopez for a new TV show.

They are looking for all kinds of people with all kinds of stories. So, if you knock on wood, avoid black cats, wear something lucky, put wedding cake under your pillow, never open an umbrella indoors, are constantly on the search for four-leaf clovers, never leave the house on Friday the 13th, or have your own routines that you just can’t live without they want to hear from you!

To apply or nominate someone email the following information to castmystory@gmail.com: