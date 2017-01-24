Bassist Overend Watts, of Mott The Hoople, Dies at 69

By: Steve Kostan
We lost bassist Overend Watts of MOTT The HOOPLE a few days ago to throat cancer at age 69. His full name was Peter Overend Watts. His manager suggested he use the the more esoteric name Overend. Good call!
It reminds me of a local keyboard player, Scott. You’ve seen him play with me at Riverfront, Arts Beats, Stars & Stripes etc. He told me one night his real first name was Ian but he used his middle name Scott after he got into school and got razzed by the kids about it. I understood but I thought he should use his real first name onstage. He said naw..I said but “Dude you get to be IAN” ( The Greg St. James influence rubbing off). He didn’t bite. I want to talk a little about that early 70’s Glitter/Glam rock scene and it’s impact here in Detroit and I’ll do it in the very near future. I know many of you were there as well and I’m looking forward to your stories. Should be fun. Soon.-Steve Kostan