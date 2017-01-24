Bassist Overend Watts, of Mott The Hoople, Dies at 69

January 24, 2017 2:59 PM

By: Steve Kostan 

We lost bassist Overend Watts of MOTT The HOOPLE a few days ago to throat cancer at age 69. His full name was Peter Overend Watts. His manager suggested he use the the more esoteric name Overend. Good call!
It reminds me of a local keyboard player, Scott. You’ve seen him play with me at Riverfront, Arts Beats, Stars & Stripes etc. He told me one night his real first name was Ian but he used his middle name Scott after he got into school and got razzed by the kids about it. I understood but I thought he should use his real first name onstage. He said naw..I said but “Dude you get to be IAN” ( The Greg St. James influence rubbing off). He didn’t bite. I want to talk a little about that early 70’s Glitter/Glam rock scene and it’s impact here in Detroit and I’ll do it in the very near future. I know many of you were there as well and I’m looking forward to your stories. Should be fun. Soon.-Steve Kostan

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live