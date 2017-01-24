Dating Site Created For Trump Supporters [VIDEO]

January 24, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

By: Beau Daniels

The online dating sites continue to expand with uniqueness. From Farmers Only to now a site for Trump supporters called Trump Singles, it was created by David Gross who claims to be a Trump supporter. The division in personal politics is so severe I can understand why the dating site visioned potential revenue, 6,000 signed-up the first day the site was in operation, “If people are being demonized for their views and having a hard time on their dates, we wanted to take that whole part of it out. Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views.”

Some thought it was a joke at first, “At first I was concerned that people would think this was a parody site. But people have told me that they’re so happy they can finally go on dates without worrying about political differences. It’s been something that we weren’t expecting, we’re glad to have a service that is actually helping people.” Right now the cost is $19.99 a month and last reported to have a membership of over 24,000. Click here.

