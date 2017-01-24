Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2017

January 24, 2017 12:47 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

A slew of new movies, TV shows and original series are coming to Netflix in February, including but not limited to: Finding Dory (2016), Sausage Party (2016), Magic Mike (2012) and Superbad (2007).

Feb.1 –
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold

Feb. 2 –
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1

Feb. 3 – 
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4 – 
Superbad (2007)

Feb. 5 – 
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)

Feb. 6 – 
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Feb. 7 – 
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8 – 
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)

Feb. 9 – 
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11 – 
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12 – 
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Feb. 13 – 
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Feb. 14 – 
Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15 – 
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)

Feb. 16 – 
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)

Feb. 17 – 
Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19 – 
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Feb. 23 – 
Sausage Party (2016)

Feb. 24 – 
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26 – 
Night Will Fall (2016)

Feb. 27 – 
Brazilian Western (2013)

Feb. 28 – 
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live