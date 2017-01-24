It’s Good Luck When Stevie Wonder Helps You Sing Superstition

Stevie Wonder made a surprise performance with a singer-guitarist who was trying to sing Superstition.

. .

Greyson Erhard was on stage in the lobby of a Marriott Hotel and had just finished singing part of Wonder’s Superstition when Stevie Wonder himself appeared. After a quick “Oh my God,” Erhard apologized to Wonder for not knowing “the song’s second and third verses…yet.”

“I’m gonna sing it with you, and I’ll tell you the words you don’t know,” Wonder said. He made his way to the stage and the two of them sang the full song.

Coincidentally, Superstition hit number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 44 years ago on January 23rd.