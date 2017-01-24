Shoot Before Eat Restaurant [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Mitchell Saltz, who was the Chairman of Smith & Wesson a gun manufacturer, has created a restaurant called Modern Round that allows patrons to shoot replica guns with the same recoil and kickback of a real one. Targets are provided, “We’ve designed some of our content for entry-level people that have never touched a gun before. Then we also have much more complex programs where you get into shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios.”

The gun themed restaurant is planning to expand to 20 locations around the US, right now they are in the gun friendly state of Arizona. A small membership fee is required and right now they has a whopping 23,000 members, “We’re giving them the opportunity to go in, feel comfortable about what’s going on, so if they do choose to own one, they have a comfort level with it instead of letting it sit on the shelf and being intimidated by it.” Kids 12 and up are permitted to shoot. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter