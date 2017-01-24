Shoot Before Eat Restaurant [VIDEO]

January 24, 2017 11:21 AM By Beau Daniels
Gun restaurant

By: Beau Daniels

Mitchell Saltz, who was the Chairman of Smith & Wesson a gun manufacturer, has created a restaurant called Modern Round that allows patrons to shoot replica guns with the same recoil and kickback of a real one. Targets are provided, “We’ve designed some of our content for entry-level people that have never touched a gun before. Then we also have much more complex programs where you get into shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios.”

The gun themed restaurant is planning to expand to 20 locations around the US, right now they are in the gun friendly state of Arizona. A small membership fee is required and right now they has a whopping 23,000 members, “We’re giving them the opportunity to go in, feel comfortable about what’s going on, so if they do choose to own one, they have a comfort level with it instead of letting it sit on the shelf and being intimidated by it.” Kids 12 and up are permitted to shoot. More here.

