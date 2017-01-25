Garter Belt For Men [VIDEO]

January 25, 2017 2:50 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Garter belt for men

By: Beau Daniels

Here we go, a garter belt for men. It’s not about cross dressing, it’s about keeping a shirt tucked in. Developer Nik Vene explains, “I came up with the idea because I hated having to re-tuck my shirt all the time. I was always having problems with this, so I did some market research and did not find anything that would help me. This inspired me to create something new, which was beautifully designed and made from high quality materials.”

Nik, the inventor of the S-Holder is only 21-years-old. I can see how this would interest working professionals who dress well to impress, “We have already satisfied people of many professions, from lawyers, managers, CEOs, and accountants, to waiters and professors. I feel amazing when I get positive customer feedback. It’s very nice to get an order, but for me it’s much more important that the customer feels satisfied with our product.” Is this for you?

