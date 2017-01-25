Name A Roach After Your Ex For Valentines Day [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

You’ve heard of people sending dead or black flowers in honor of their ex partners. Now a zoo is offering the opportunity for people to name roaches after their ex’es. The Valentines Day promotion was created by the Bronx Zoo at a cost of $10 with a certificate. “No significant other? No problem. Honor relationships past (or cement their place in history). Whether the gesture is spicy or sweet we promise not to judge.”

Roaches being named at the zoo are the Madagascar hissing cockroach’s. Other packages are also available. So if you are a person who had an ex who left a lasting bad impression that can’t be forgotten, this gift will probably interest you. UPI

