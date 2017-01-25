Two Detroit Construction Projects Land on Trump’s List of 50 Top Priorities

January 25, 2017 10:35 AM By Jon Corrigan

Two major construction projects in Detroit, as well as a third in northern Michigan, are on President Donald Trump’s short list of infrastructure priorities.

According to the report, the 50 projects were selected from entries submitted by Governor’s offices across the country. Each project had to fit four criteria:

• A national security or public safety “emergency”
• “Shovel-ready,” with at least 30 percent of initial design and engineering work complete
• Direct job creator
• Project with the potential for increased U.S. manufacturing

The first local project, the M1 Rail. Also known as the QLINE, the 3.3-mile long, $528 million transit project on Woodward Avenue will connect Downtown Detroit to New Center.

Next up, the Gordie Howe International Bridge. According to the report, the bridge, which will connect I-75 and I-94 with Windsor, will cost $4.5 billion and create 13,000 jobs.

The third Michigan project is a lock reconstruction at the Soo Locks. The report states if the Poe Lock were to unexpectedly shutdown for six months, it would “cripple the U.S. economy” and increase unemployment by 18 to 22 percent in the Great Lakes region.

