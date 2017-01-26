10 Year Old Surfing Next To Great White Shark [PHOTO]

By: Beau Daniels

Here comes another picture of a surfer next to a shark … but this time it’s a 10-year-old and a great white. Eden’s dad Chris Hasson was taking the pictures and UPI posted his reaction:

“I see a big dark shape and am about to call the small group in and Eden takes of on a left and smashes it to the beach. Just as he is taking off I see something out of the corner of my eye. I keep shooting and after he finishes and starts paddling out I zoom in on the second photo and see he’s just done a backhand snap on an 8-foot Great White Shark’s head.”

Many don’t realize that we often are near sharks while in the ocean, but these guys are impressive with their laid back reaction to the situation. Eden commented with this: “When I took off I thought I saw something and when I went to do the first snap off the top I hit something and I thought it was seaweed. Then when Dad called me in I thought it must be a shark because there was a big school of fish.” More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter