Butch Trucks: Reportedly A Suicide

January 26, 2017 12:59 PM By Jim Johnson
England’s Daily Mail is reporting that Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks killed himself Tuesday night — in front of his wife.

The paper obtained the police report in which an unidentified woman, described as “hysterical” and believed to be Trucks’ wife Melinda, dialed 911 at 6:02 pm ET and said her “husband just shot himself” in the head with a pistol. He was alive when police arrived but died shortly after.

Palm Beach County Court records indicate that Trucks had financial problems — the condo where they lived was in foreclosure. He was also under an IRS lien seeking to recover more than $500,000 in taxes owed for 2013 and 2014.

Trucks also owned a home in France.

