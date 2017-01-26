Carole King Shares New Version of ‘One Small Voice’ as Trump Protest

By Radio.com Staff

Carole King has shared a new version of her 1982 song “One Small Voice,” in protest of President Donald Trump.

“I’m making the updated recording of ‘One Small Voice’ available to everyone because it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency,” King said in a prepared statement.

The song comes courtesy of a music video featuring stills from the Women’s March in Stanley, ID in which King participated.