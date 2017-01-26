Millennials Would Disown Their Family’s

By: Beau Daniels

Clapit did some research on millennials and came up with some surprising results at least to me. Some would disown their family to become a celebrity. One in 3 would also quit their jobs. COO of Clapit Mary Jane Bulseco speaks, “There’s no doubt that social media is making fame more desirable than ever before for today’s generation. Social media platforms have democratized the talent discovery process, allowing for people of all ages and talents to share their work with the world. No longer do celebrities solely live on stages and movie screens, but they are born in their homes and are accessible to us in ours.”

The belief is many of the new famous people will be launched by social media, “Social media is the future of talent discovery and we’ll only continue to see more celebrities gain fame through these channels. At Clapit, we feel the aspirations of today’s generation, however different than the past, warrants a community to support them. And that’s exactly what we provide.”

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter