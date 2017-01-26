Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace July 20

Queen + Adam Lambert bring their 25-city North American summer arena tour to The Palace on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets at $175, $125, $89.50, $69.50 and $49.50 reserved go on sale next Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time through the Live Nation mobile app and at Livenation.com . Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert’s Fan Clubs will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at Noon and ending on Thursday, February 2 at 10 p.m. Exclusive VIP Package offers available at VIPNation.com .

Since their first meeting on the final of American Idol in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert’s magical combination has been recognized worldwide with sold out shows in every part of the world.

