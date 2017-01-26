Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace July 20

Queen + Adam Lambert bring their 25-city North American summer arena tour to The Palace on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets at $175, $125, $89.50, $69.50 and $49.50 reserved go on sale next Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.  The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.  The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time through the Live Nation mobile app and at Livenation.com. Members of both Queen and Adam Lambert’s Fan Clubs will be able to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 31 at Noon and ending on Thursday, February 2 at 10 p.m.  Exclusive VIP Package offers available at VIPNation.com.

Since their first meeting on the final of American Idol in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert’s magical combination has been recognized worldwide with sold out shows in every part of the world.

 

TOUR DATES

Friday, June 23, 2017 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
Saturday, June 24, 2017 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Monday, June 26, 2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Thursday, June 29, 2017 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Saturday, July 1, 2017 Seattle, WA Key Arena
Sunday, July 2, 2017 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thursday, July 6, 2017 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena
Saturday, July 8, 2017 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
Sunday, July 9, 2017 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Thursday, July 13, 2017 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, July 14, 2017 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Monday, July 17, 2017 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Thursday, July 20, 2017 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
Friday, July 21, 2017 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, July 23, 2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, July 28, 2017 New York, NY Barclays Center
Sunday, July 30, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, July 31, 2017 Washington D.C. Verizon Center
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, August 4, 2017 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 5, 2017 Houston, TX Toyota Center
