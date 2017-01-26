Steven Wright Takes Us Behind The Scenes of Emoji Movie

Academy Award winning and Grammy nominated comedian Steven Wright will perform at The Royal Oak Music Theatre on February 4th. Steven can also currently be seen in Louis CK’s web series Horace and Pete.

Remember this Steven Wright classic?

“In my house there’s this light switch that doesn’t do anything. Every so often I would flick it on and off just to check. Yesterday, I got a call from a woman in Germany. She said, ‘Cut it out.’

Steven tells us how the joke came about.

“I was on stage in a club somewhere and there was a switch on the wall behind me and I started flicking it up and down and none of the lights in the place were changing at all, so then I said, ‘well, probably miles from here there’s a light going on and off’… and then the audience really laughed at that, so then I thought well how can I do that every night – there’s never gonna be a switch behind me on the stage, so then I made it up and put the woman in Germany instead.”

 

Steven Wright is the voice of the “Meh” Emoji in The Emoji Movie. It’s not his first rodeo with kid films.

“Years ago I was in Babe: Pig In The City 2… I was the voice of a chimpanzee. And that was a real chimpanzee… and that’s something else when you’re in a movie theater and you see your voice coming out of a 10-foot monkey head and you’re not on acid…”
