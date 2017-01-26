Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!

January 26, 2017 1:30 PM

104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!  Listen for your chance to win one of two fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away. Each Luxury Included ® vacation includes four days/three nights for two adults at any Sandals Resorts (Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Grenada or Barbados); food, beverages, entertainment, all land and water sports – plus, roundtrip airfare for two! Leave the dark clouds, cold weather and winter slush behind! Listen weekday mornings at approximately 7:30am (February 6 – 17, 2017) for the Password to Paradise “Word of the Day”. Then, listen throughout the day between 8:00am and 8:00pm for the cue to call in.  Be caller #10 at (313) 298-1043, tell us the Password and you’ll be in the running for that week’s trip!  Weekly Grand Prize winners will be announced the following Monday morning on WOMC at approximately 8:00am ET.  Sandals Resorts – Luxury Included ®!

thumbnail srb2017 a Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!
thumbnail srb2017 b Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!
thumbnail srb2017 c Win a Romantic Getaway to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!

 

