Kenny G to Perform at Caesars Windsor Colosseum this April: Presale Tickets

By: Jon Corrigan

One of the most iconic and best-selling instrumental musicians of all-time, Kenny G will perform on The Colosseum stage Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m.

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1982, Kenny G has become the highest selling instrumental musician of the modern era. Seven of his hit singles have reached the Top 40 on Billboard’s The Hot 100 including “Songbird”, “Silhouette”, and “Forever in Love”. He has also been ranked as one of the most-played artists in the Adult Contemporary format with nine Top 10 singles.

Kenny G’s smooth and sultry style as an instrumentalist routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980s and ’90s and became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations.

Kenny’s combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and expressive melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide and solidified his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Click here http://bit.ly/2jPW0kF and enter code KENNY to gain access to the exclusive social media presale through Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.