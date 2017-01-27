Kenny G to Perform at Caesars Windsor Colosseum this April: Presale Tickets

January 27, 2017 9:16 AM

By: Jon Corrigan

One of the most iconic and best-selling instrumental musicians of all-time, Kenny G will perform on The Colosseum stage Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m.

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1982, Kenny G has become the highest selling instrumental musician of the modern era. Seven of his hit singles have reached the Top 40 on Billboard’s The Hot 100 including “Songbird”, “Silhouette”, and “Forever in Love”. He has also been ranked as one of the most-played artists in the Adult Contemporary format with nine Top 10 singles.

Kenny G’s smooth and sultry style as an instrumentalist routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980s and ’90s and became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations.

Kenny’s combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and expressive melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide and solidified his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Click here http://bit.ly/2jPW0kF and enter code KENNY to gain access to the exclusive social media presale through Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live