Types Of Music Preferred By Dogs

January 27, 2017 4:28 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, dog music

By: Beau Daniels

So what kind of music does your dog really like? According to a study from the University of Glasgow Institute of Biodiversity and Animal Health, Motown is a canine liked genre, but does not top the list, “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences. That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

Evidently dogs like to chill, “There is some evidence from work in humans that suggests that the relaxing effects of music are related to aspects of tempo or repeated motifs that can be present in the music. Possibly the reggae and soft rock have that more overtly expressed.” Just because dogs like reggae, please don’t expose them to indo-smoke. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to Perform at DTE this AugustRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the together road in 2017,
WOMC's Password to Paradise: Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic!You could win one of three fantastic vacations we’ll be giving away!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live