Types Of Music Preferred By Dogs

By: Beau Daniels

So what kind of music does your dog really like? According to a study from the University of Glasgow Institute of Biodiversity and Animal Health, Motown is a canine liked genre, but does not top the list, “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences. That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

Evidently dogs like to chill, “There is some evidence from work in humans that suggests that the relaxing effects of music are related to aspects of tempo or repeated motifs that can be present in the music. Possibly the reggae and soft rock have that more overtly expressed.” Just because dogs like reggae, please don’t expose them to indo-smoke. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter