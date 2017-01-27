Why You Should Hang Up if an Unknown Caller Asks ‘Can You Hear Me?’

January 27, 2017 1:10 PM By Jon Corrigan

“Can you hear me?”

If you receive a call from a number you don’t recognize and that’s the first thing they say, you should hang up immediately.

Police are warning about a new phone scam where fraudsters aim to record the caller saying “yes” and use it to authorize credit card or bill charges.

“You say ‘yes,’ it gets recorded and they say that you have agreed to something,” Susan Grant, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, tells CBS News. “I know that people think it’s impolite to hang up, but it’s a good strategy.”

CBS News says the “can you hear me?” fraudsters use other yes or no phrases, such as “are you the homeowner?” or “do you pay the bills?”

For more, visit CBS News.

