Woman Has Licked Over 5000 Eyeballs [VIDEO]

January 27, 2017 5:22 PM By Beau Daniels
People from around the world visit 80-year old Nana Hava to have their eyes licked. The method is used to remove particles from a person eyes and claims to heal them, “There are a lot of those that modern medicine could not help. They came to me out of the hospital with swollen eyes, I clean them and remove the speck.”

Oddity Central reports that Nana has treated over 5,000 people with her tongue. Evidently she has a sensitivity that can find debris in an eye and remove it. It sounds gross but Nana does try to sanitize her mouth with alcohol. Because of the bizarre nature of the procedure her family will not carry-on the practice, “Unfortunately I can not pass this to my descendants, because my children are too disgusted to put their tongue on someone’s eye.”

