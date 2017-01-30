Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this September

By: Jon Corrigan
Music history will be made when Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, joined by special guest, The Edgar Winter Band, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour, announced today.
The tour will also serve as the Long Goodbye Tour for Deep Purple, and begins Saturday, Aug. 12 in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.
The Detroit show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app. Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.
For complete Citi pre-sale details visit: www.citiprivatepass.com. On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com, the Live Nation app and on Facebook.
2017 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Sat, Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV Chelsea Theater at the Cosmopolitan
Sun, Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA The Greek
Tue, Aug. 15 – Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion
Wed, Aug. 16 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
Fri, Aug. 18 – Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug. 19 – Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
Wed, Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Thu, Aug. 24 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Sat, Aug. 26 – Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater
Sun, Aug. 27 – Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Mon, Aug. 28 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, Aug. 30 – Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Amphitheater
Fri, Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sun, Sept. 3 – Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Tinley Park)
Fri, Sept. 8 – St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amp
Sat, Sept. 9 – Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Sun, Sept. 10 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center