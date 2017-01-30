Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this September

By: Jon Corrigan

Music history will be made when Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, joined by special guest, The Edgar Winter Band, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour, announced today.

The tour will also serve as the Long Goodbye Tour for Deep Purple, and begins Saturday, Aug. 12 in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.

The Detroit show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app. Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

For complete Citi pre-sale details visit: www.citiprivatepass.com . On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com , the Live Nation app and on Facebook.

2017 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Sat, Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV Chelsea Theater at the Cosmopolitan

Sun, Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA The Greek

Tue, Aug. 15 – Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion

Wed, Aug. 16 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug. 18 – Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug. 19 – Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

Wed, Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Thu, Aug. 24 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Aug. 26 – Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater

Sun, Aug. 27 – Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Mon, Aug. 28 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, Aug. 30 – Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Amphitheater

Fri, Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sun, Sept. 3 – Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Tinley Park)

Fri, Sept. 8 – St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amp

Sat, Sept. 9 – Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Sun, Sept. 10 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center