Best Places To Eat And Drink In Ann Arbor

By: Beau Daniels

Love the Thrill List of “Best Places To Eat In Ann Arbor Like A True Blue Wolverine.” The deuce is where I hang out the most so can related to the list here. Spots are mentioned in specific categories like burgers, bars, ect.

Of course it’s no surprise that Zingerman’s is the best deli. Top seafood spot is Monahan’s Seafood Market in Kerrytown, walk up pick out some fresh seafood to take home and cook, or have them prepare it for you. I also enjoy Real Seafood Company on Main St.

Jumping to the bar scene, Ashley’s with over 70 taps is well known for “Best Beer Bar,” Jolly Pumpkin is known for their local beer but are being recognized for “Best Burger.” Ann Arbor is a great foodie, alcohol consumption, and people watching town. There is a huge list of options and variety here.

