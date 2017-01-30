Children’s Hunger Radiothon to Benefit Gleaners Food Bank

In southeast Michigan one out of every five children face hunger. We want to change that statistic, and with your help we can.

Thanks to our friends at WXYZ for helping us get the word out!

Join us on Thursday, February 2 for our “Children’s Hunger Radiothon” benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank. We’ll be broadcasting live from Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Listen throughout the day for your opportunity to make a donation and become a Hunger Hero!

All donors who pledge to make an annual commitment of $20/month or a one time gift of $240 or more will become a Hunger Hero and receive an official 2017 104.3 WOMC Children’s Hunger Radiothon insulated tote bag compliments of your Michigan Dairy Farm Families. Each Hunger Hero helps provide 120 meals each month!