Pod Of Dolphins Joins Dog And Paddle Boarder [VIDEO]

January 30, 2017 5:52 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Dog swims with dolphins

By: Beau Daniels

This awesome video is going viral big time. Erin Cummings decided to take her dog paddle boarding with her. When Kuta was swimming near her paddle board a pod of dolphins joined in for the fun, “She doesn’t get to see the whole thing, she just wants to know what these little fins are. They’ve brushed her, they’ve touched her, they’ve given her a little nudge.”

It’s becoming a common excursion because the dolphins continue to join Erin and her rescue dog Kuta. UPI has the story.

