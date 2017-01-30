Pod Of Dolphins Joins Dog And Paddle Boarder [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

This awesome video is going viral big time. Erin Cummings decided to take her dog paddle boarding with her. When Kuta was swimming near her paddle board a pod of dolphins joined in for the fun, “She doesn’t get to see the whole thing, she just wants to know what these little fins are. They’ve brushed her, they’ve touched her, they’ve given her a little nudge.”



It’s becoming a common excursion because the dolphins continue to join Erin and her rescue dog Kuta. UPI has the story.

