Steppenwolf’s ‘Born to be Wild’ Scores Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Commercial

Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” scores the new Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl LI commercial.

The ad features actor Peter Fonda paying homage to his role as Wyatt from the 1969 film Easy Rider. The movie featured “Born to be Wild” in its iconic opening sequence. This time around, instead of riding a motorcycle, Fonda drives off in a new AMG GT Roadster.

The New York Times reports that a 30-second at during this year’s Super Bowl will run companies $5 million dollars. Mercedes spared no expense, as the new commercial was directed by the Coen Brothers, who have helmed such films as Fargo, The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men.

Check out the Mercedes Benz’s new ad below.