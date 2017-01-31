Food Smoked With Marijuana Is Being Served

January 31, 2017 4:37 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Marijuana smoked food.

By: Beau Daniels

Even with all the deregulation on marijuana I did’t think I would see this. A restaurant is serving food smoked with marijuana. Owner Ed Janos speaks in the WTSP story, “I was really surprised. It didn’t smell like marijuana burning, it had a sweet aroma, like a cherry wood and it was absolutely delicious. People are smiling, giggling. Some people are afraid to try it. Some people are like, wow, this is really good. So it’s people are kind of surprised, and they’re talking about it.”

First thing that pops in my mind is the effects of the food smoked with marijuana, “As far as I know, there’s no THC or anything in the stalk. I tasted a couple of slices and didn’t feel anything, so I don’t think you can get high from it.” One of their items is called the Mile High Sandwich.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Be a Hunger Hero for a Child in Need With the WOMC Radiothon for GleanersBecome a "Hunger Hero" and help local kids today!

Listen Live