Food Smoked With Marijuana Is Being Served

By: Beau Daniels

Even with all the deregulation on marijuana I did’t think I would see this. A restaurant is serving food smoked with marijuana. Owner Ed Janos speaks in the WTSP story, “I was really surprised. It didn’t smell like marijuana burning, it had a sweet aroma, like a cherry wood and it was absolutely delicious. People are smiling, giggling. Some people are afraid to try it. Some people are like, wow, this is really good. So it’s people are kind of surprised, and they’re talking about it.”

First thing that pops in my mind is the effects of the food smoked with marijuana, “As far as I know, there’s no THC or anything in the stalk. I tasted a couple of slices and didn’t feel anything, so I don’t think you can get high from it.” One of their items is called the Mile High Sandwich.

