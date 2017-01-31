Only Take In Food Eaten At Unique Restaurant

By: Beau Daniels

Love this new concept in dining. Called “Take In,” the establishment offers drinks but does not have a kitchen. An app is used to order food for delivery from other restaurants, “We want to be a living room in the city. We all know what it’s like you’re about to go out for dinner with a big group of friends, one of you wants to go for pizza, one of you wants to go and try that fantastic new find dining restaurant. One of you just wants sushi. One of you is only having salad because you’ve gone carb-free for January.”

I’ve actually seen this concept at a bar in Saline that does not serve food but allows carry in. So if you know your group is not in the mood for the same type of food this could interest you.

