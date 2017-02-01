By: Beau Daniels

Is this Michigan’s best kept secret?

Going to be a great fall weekend for a hike or bike ride pic.twitter.com/i4CMWFwsxx — Maybury State Park (@MayburyStatePk) November 5, 2016

Only In Your State implies yes. The park offers amazing views, quite solace, a working farm and according to TV-4 the best riding stable.

Congratulations to Maybury Riding Stable, voted Best Horse Stable by Click on Detroit Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/Efv0h8Gs7s — Maybury State Park (@MayburyStatePk) November 20, 2016

Within easy reach of the Detroit Metro, Maybury State Park is in Northville Township at 20145 Beck Road. The scenery offers a relaxing escape even though being very close to the big city rat race.

Stop on by! The weather is great and the colors are FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/wxe1BaYxDp — Maybury State Park (@MayburyStatePk) November 1, 2016

My favorite spot is the fishing pier.

Fishing pier redecking done and open! Come enjoy! pic.twitter.com/AhWM5cL5Uf — Maybury State Park (@MayburyStatePk) October 23, 2016

