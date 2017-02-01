By: Beau Daniels
Is this Michigan’s best kept secret?
Only In Your State implies yes. The park offers amazing views, quite solace, a working farm and according to TV-4 the best riding stable.
Within easy reach of the Detroit Metro, Maybury State Park is in Northville Township at 20145 Beck Road. The scenery offers a relaxing escape even though being very close to the big city rat race.
My favorite spot is the fishing pier.
